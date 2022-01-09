The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When cable TV came to our house in Huntington around 50 years ago, I recall watching a BBC documentary series “The World at War” after school. The series chronicled events of World War II resulting in the victory of the allied forces of the United States, Great Britain and many others over the axis partners of Germany, Italy and Japan. I will never forget the film footage of atrocities uncovered by allied forces liberating Nazi concentration camps. There are no words to describe the horror.

When I hear someone comparing a mundane requirement of everyday life to the Holocaust, I wish they could be forced to watch what I remember so vividly or be forced to visit the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Afterward, I doubt they would consider the request to wear a mask, get a vaccine or go through a metal detector remotely close to something horrible as the Holocaust.

Richard Hemann

Kenova

