Americans cry because they have to wear a mask and only 67% do wear them. They think they have it so bad that it infringes on their right of freedom. Meanwhile, more than 180,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
My American-born daughter has lived and worked in Hong Kong for the past 11 years. Hong Kong, with a population of 7.5 million, has had only about 80 deaths. Recently she escorted her daughter to her school in Sweden. When she went back home to Hong Kong, which is experiencing a second COVID wave, the first thing the government did when she exited the plane was place a GPS tracker on her wrist to make sure she did not leave her home for the two-week quarantine. Then she was escorted into a huge room full of small desks and chairs with numbers on them, socially distanced apart. She was given a COVID test and had to wait at the desk assigned to her for up to 12 hours for the results of her test. Her test came back negative.
Even as it is negative she cannot leave her front door for 14 days. They also gave her a home test to do on Day 10 of quarantine. This one validates that the first was not a false negative as well and that she did not pick it up during her travel time, which would be too early to detect with the first test.
The people of Hong Kong don’t argue or protest these safety measures. They do it for the safety and health of themselves and of others. Wake up, America.
Cherry Lewis
Barboursville