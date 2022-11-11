The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In November we celebrate our veterans of all wars on the 11th month, the 11th day, the 11th hour. This special day was formerly known as Armistice Day following the end of World War I, sometimes called the Great War, in 1918. In 1954 President Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to show our love and respect for all veterans of all wars.

Throughout the history of our country, men and women have been called upon to make sacrifices and even give their very lives that we might enjoy freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. With every challenge, our veterans have risen to defend the nation that we love and cherish. From the American Revolution to the present, their devotion, their sacrifice and their love of country have assured our freedom and our way of life. Without our freedom, we would not have our rights.

