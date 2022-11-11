In November we celebrate our veterans of all wars on the 11th month, the 11th day, the 11th hour. This special day was formerly known as Armistice Day following the end of World War I, sometimes called the Great War, in 1918. In 1954 President Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to show our love and respect for all veterans of all wars.
Throughout the history of our country, men and women have been called upon to make sacrifices and even give their very lives that we might enjoy freedom, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. With every challenge, our veterans have risen to defend the nation that we love and cherish. From the American Revolution to the present, their devotion, their sacrifice and their love of country have assured our freedom and our way of life. Without our freedom, we would not have our rights.
Patricia Daugherty
Huntington
Thank a rad tech for National Radiological Technologist Week
Nov. 6-12 is National Rad Tech Week. One may ask what is a rad tech. Well, if you have had any type of medical imaging exam, then you have met a rad tech. Rad tech or X-ray tech is short for radiological technologists. These are the health care professionals who perform your X-ray, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, nuclear medicine scan, heart catherization, interventional radiology procedure, mammogram or your radiation therapy treatment.
There are approximately 350,000 registered radiological technologists across the U.S. These men and women are highly educated professionals. All have completed a formal education with most having a two- or four-year degree. After completing the education process, rad techs must obtain certification through the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists by passing their exam to practice as a registered radiologic technologist.
Rad techs are an integral part of the health care team and a huge part of the patient’s healing process. The work rad techs do helps to uncover a patient’s health condition and many times helps save patients’ lives. Without medical imaging and the rad techs who perform these exams, physicians would be unable to diagnose and treat many cancers, broken bones, blocked arteries, etc.
To all my fellow rad techs, I want to say thank you. Thank you for all you do, thank you for the kind, caring, compassionate care that you provide each patient that you come in contact with. Thank you for showing up for the last three years. You have been on the front lines of health care helping to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients. Keep up the awesome work that you do, and I am proud to be a member of the rad tech profession.
Jeff Adkins
Huntington
Leaders can’t let US run
low on diesel fuel supplies
It’s estimated that the United States will run out of oil, diesel fuel and kerosene in a few weeks. This may be true, maybe not. If this happens, no food because no fuel for trucks, no jobs, no heat for winter, and the economy will collapse.
Our government is supposed to take care of America and the people first. This country first!
Open the oil pipelines and the oil refineries. Electric energy will have to come slow in this country. We are oil dependent.
It’s your country; make your voice heard in Washington or starve and freeze to death.
Our country will be defenseless. Our military equipment runs on fuel.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.