Let’s hope for COVID-19 eradication. Pandemics wreak havoc on civilization. Disease kills far more people than war. Both events devastate survivors.
My maternal grandparents each lost a brother during World War I. The U.S. Army conscripted these men in their 20s. Grandfather’s only sibling died from mustard gas exposure, whereas grandmother’s younger brother succumbed to influenza.
Losing family in their prime evoked profound sadness. Today, I have comprehended the context of my grandparent’s favorite spiritual hymns. Grandfather preferred “Shall We Gather at the River?” and grandmother favored “Precious Memories.” Their faith and gospel music eased the poignancy of loss.
The 1920s’ “Roaring Twenties” connects with us now. Escaping the clutches of pandemic promises deliverance and relief. Trust in the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against future COVID-19 variants. Otherwise, expect a virulent resurgence.
Roger Combs
Ona