The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Let’s hope for COVID-19 eradication. Pandemics wreak havoc on civilization. Disease kills far more people than war. Both events devastate survivors.

My maternal grandparents each lost a brother during World War I. The U.S. Army conscripted these men in their 20s. Grandfather’s only sibling died from mustard gas exposure, whereas grandmother’s younger brother succumbed to influenza.

Losing family in their prime evoked profound sadness. Today, I have comprehended the context of my grandparent’s favorite spiritual hymns. Grandfather preferred “Shall We Gather at the River?” and grandmother favored “Precious Memories.” Their faith and gospel music eased the poignancy of loss.

The 1920s’ “Roaring Twenties” connects with us now. Escaping the clutches of pandemic promises deliverance and relief. Trust in the efficacy of mRNA vaccines against future COVID-19 variants. Otherwise, expect a virulent resurgence.

Roger Combs

Ona

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you