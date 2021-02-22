This termination of the benefit of Medicare supplemental is still unethical. Using parity of benefits at Mountain Health Network is an excuse. They offered it to attract and keep employees working. To terminate once given is just unfair. If you work at Cabell Huntington Hospital, make sure you are in a union to protect you and your benefits, otherwise be forewarned: No one will look out for your benefits. To offer it is commendable, but to take it away is reprehensible and should be a crime!
Dorothy Akers
Cross Hill, S.C.