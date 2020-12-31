Essential reporting in volatile times.

Yes, I tested positive for COVID-19. Yes, I was hospitalized at St. Mary’s Medical Center for 14 days. Yes, I was one of the blessed ones. I would like to thank all who literally took care of me during my stay. These frontline health care workers put their lives and the lives of their families at risk every day to take care of people like me. All of these employees are a tremendous asset to St. Mary’s. These individuals deserve a raise, bonus, promotion, etc.

Every day these frontline health care workers did their job and did it very well. Actually, at this level it is no longer a job; it is a labor of love.

Mary Maynard

Huntington

