I’m not a champion of insurance companies, as my friends and clients know. But they get a bum rap now when it comes to the cost of health care. Their overhead (including operating expense and profits) was capped at around 20% by the Affordable Care Act.
Meanwhile, hospitals are spending money on advertising freely and, it seems, thoughtlessly!
Latest example of this waste: the new Cabell/St. Marys conglomerate paying millions for naming rights to the Huntington Civic Arena.
When you drive past this building, please think of how much of your family’s health care budget is helping pay for the pretty garnishments. This is especially something to ponder if, like me, you have to pay your back medical bills on a payment plan!
It also infuriates me that these institutions have all this spare change for ads and commercials, yet there are still unpaid volunteers doing much of the work at their campuses. Would this happen at a bank or a “superstore”?
Joel Thompson
Ceredo
Columnist Peyton wrong about hell
I have read The Herald-Dispatch for almost 30 years and have never felt compelled to respond to somebody’s stated opinion. That changed when I read Dave Peyton’s article on Nov. 27.
He stated he does not believe in hell. That’s his opinion and it’s just that — an opinion. I go to a more reliable source — the word of God. There is a record in the Bible of a man who died and was in hell. He was being tormented by the flame. According to the Bible, hell is a prepared place.
Mr. Peyton refers to God as a her. I don’t know if that was meant as an insult or if it was made out of ignorance of the Bible. The Bible clearly teaches the creator of this universe is not a her.
Mr. Peyton, I am older than you and I will be forever grateful that God has not been too busy to babble (your words) in my life for many years. Scoff if you like, but you cannot dispute what I know to be real. What a comfort when dealing with one of life’s problems to feel God’s presence and to remember he has promised to be a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.
You state Jesus was a guru and people put words in his mouth. My Bible tells me Jesus is the son of God and nobody puts words in his mouth.
Finally, Mr. Peyton, you stated there are lies in the Bible. I challenge you to name one — not two or half dozen — but one lie in the Bible that you can prove. If you can’t, and I already know you can’t, be honest and admit this is another opinion for which you have no evidence. I look forward to reading your reply.
I am reminded of Romans 1:22: “Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.”
Robert Knapp
Barboursville