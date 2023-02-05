A recent letter writer to The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22 accuses members of the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives of being “crazies.” He said we were the laughing stock here and abroad.
After the recent elections, Republicans gained control of the House, and the Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi lost her position. Over her many years of being House Speaker, the House had lost its true legislative function and had become a rubber stamp for Pelosi. Too many times Pelosi and her loyalists wrote legislation in the dead of night and told the full House membership to pass the bill without giving them time to read the document’s thousands of pages. The writer labels the new Republican majority “crazies” because they were trying to get rules changed so that the Congress could better legislate and protect our citizens’ interests.
If foreigners are laughing at our country, it is because of our inept, bungling president. Most of his ventures abroad have involved misstatements that he later had to correct. Some of them could have war-and-peace repercussions, especially his statements pertaining to China regarding Taiwan.
We may have a few “crazies” in our party, but the Democratic Party is full of them from the president and Pelosi and on down the ranks. Take one example of Biden on the border crisis. One news channel had a broadcast with a split screen. One half showed hundreds of migrants wading across the Rio Grande to get into the United States and the other half of the screen showed Biden saying that the border is not open and there is no border problem. Then there was a Democratic congressman on the Intelligence Committee who had an intimate relationship with a female Chinese spy working for him until it was found out and she fled back to China. Pelosi kept the congressman on the Intelligence Committee. On and on it goes.
The Jan. 22 writer attacks former President Trump and his policies. Under Trump, we didn’t have China invading Taiwan airspace at will or North Korea testing missiles that can reach the United States, and we didn’t have Russia at war with her neighbor Ukraine.
To the Jan. 22 writer I say, remember the old saying, “People who live in glass houses, shouldn’t throw stones.”
