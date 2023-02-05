The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A recent letter writer to The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 22 accuses members of the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives of being “crazies.” He said we were the laughing stock here and abroad.

After the recent elections, Republicans gained control of the House, and the Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi lost her position. Over her many years of being House Speaker, the House had lost its true legislative function and had become a rubber stamp for Pelosi. Too many times Pelosi and her loyalists wrote legislation in the dead of night and told the full House membership to pass the bill without giving them time to read the document’s thousands of pages. The writer labels the new Republican majority “crazies” because they were trying to get rules changed so that the Congress could better legislate and protect our citizens’ interests.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you