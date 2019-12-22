Now that the House of Representatives has rushed to judgment and along party lines voted to impeach President Trump, the House may delay the referral to the Senate?
This is widely perceived as a tell that the House has no confidence in the articles of impeachment, that to hold up on the timing of an inevitable acquittal in the Senate is purely a political maneuver.
Dear Speaker Pelosi and your obedient House designees: Do not appear so transparently disingenuous as to now claim the delay is necessary to assuage the Senate to play by rules that were ignored by the House.
For constitutional scholars the question is thus raised whether a delay in referral may be in violation of the Constitution; ergo., conjuring the legal maxim justice delayed is justice denied. In that vein, to hold the flimsiest of impeachment articles over the head of an incumbent president without affording a speedy trial perhaps serves as the most egregious of due process violations.
2020 Election: American voters are watching, listening, taking notes...
Steve Flesher
Huntington