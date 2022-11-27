The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The GOP managed in our mid-term elections to take over the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years with a majority in single digits, not the 40 or so they expected. And they lost their attempt to control the U.S. Senate. Not a good outcome for the GOP, and rare that the party in government did not get creamed.

Lots to do with lousy GOP candidates, at all levels, many inexperienced, from local, state and national contests, extremists denying the validity of our electoral process to mouthing racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-immigrant rhetoric. And, supporting the Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, denying the right of a woman to make her own choice regarding her body and her future. Already in some states, women unnecessarily are having to choose between life and death. A first by SCOTUS to abrogate a right to our citizens, now two generations old.

