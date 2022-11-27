The GOP managed in our mid-term elections to take over the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years with a majority in single digits, not the 40 or so they expected. And they lost their attempt to control the U.S. Senate. Not a good outcome for the GOP, and rare that the party in government did not get creamed.
Lots to do with lousy GOP candidates, at all levels, many inexperienced, from local, state and national contests, extremists denying the validity of our electoral process to mouthing racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-immigrant rhetoric. And, supporting the Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, denying the right of a woman to make her own choice regarding her body and her future. Already in some states, women unnecessarily are having to choose between life and death. A first by SCOTUS to abrogate a right to our citizens, now two generations old.
At their first press conference after winning the U.S. House, the GOP leadership privileged “witch hunts” (to use Trump’s term) targeting Hunter Biden (a private citizen), the Department of Justice, the FBI, even Dr. Anthony Fauci! Nothing about moving our country forward. Smoke screens for the lack of a constructive agenda to help Americans in their wallets, climate change, safeguarding our democratic system, supporting our friends in Ukraine fighting the brutal invasion from Russia, and other vital issues facing the nation.
Re-elected to the US House, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Green and Lauren Boebert and Jim Jordan, all with ugly histories, from sexual misconduct to racist, xenophobic, and anti-Semitic views. There are many more in the new 2023 U.S. House who do not represent our core American values of inclusion and what most Americans call democracy.
Welcome to the next two years of a dysfunctional government in Washington, D.C. Personal fame and fortune over the public good. Our America at its worst.
