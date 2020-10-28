My 91-year-old mother lives in HUD housing in Huntington along with a number of elderly, at-risk seniors, and one of their relatives who comes and goes in their building has tested positive for COVID-19. When my mother asked about testing, she was told to just use “caution.” Caution? They share a laundry room and common areas.
I have contacted the Governor’s Office, Carol Miller’s office (where I got a very rude response), HUD, and all I’m getting is a runaround. Several of the elderly residents are frail and have no way to get to a testing site. All I want to know is, why can’t they send someone in to test the residents?
One of the daughters of a resident was just sent from a quarantined hospital back to the building with all those at-risk seniors. What’s going on? Are you trying to kill off the “useless eaters”? Save money on Social Security? I don’t even visit my mom for fear of taking something in there.
The only response I’ve gotten so far is, “Well, we’re not the ones responsible. Call this office.” So who is responsible? And why are they willing to risk these people’s lives?
Shelly O’Brien
Huntington
Tri-State’s governors
are acting like dictators
Old JJ, DeWine and Beshear are living like kings and dictators, trying to force unconstitutional rules and mandates on the people.
Have you had enough yet? It’s do as we say, not as we do. The rules don’t apply to them. They want forced compliance with their unlawful mandates and requirements. Old Joe Biden says he would require masks to be worn in public places or in federal buildings.
What do you want, people? To be ruled by lefty socialist dictators and governors, to live under tyranny? Do you want chaos and disorder like we have now? Or do you want to lie under freedom and liberty and equal justice for all of our people with law and order applied fairly?
Terry Diamond
Proctorville, Ohio