This thing we call a president is the anchor taking us down. Biden is destroying our country. I cried.
Why didn’t Biden say that he would continue that great job Trump did? Because he would have to be honest with the people. I cried.
How can you call a person who eliminates 10,000 jobs on one stroke of a pen a president. Ten thousand families wondering how they’re going to pay for their house or medicine. Who lets thousands of people come into our country, not knowing who any of them are? I cried.
Somebody please tell me how can you call this man a president when he leaves Afghanistan in worse shape than they were? He makes a deal with the Taliban to leave everything to them, and they still kill 13 soldiers. I cried.
You Democrats are changing all our rights. Pretty soon the government will be telling Walmart how much to stock and telling schools how to teach. It’s all about power — power over me and you. I cried.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.