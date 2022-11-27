Fate prescribes our beginning. Our parents and life circumstances upon conception occur beyond our control. With luck we get nurturing parents who support and guide us into being responsible citizens. I count my blessings for my good fortune in life from childhood through growing old into adulthood.
Death of family and friends highlight our mortality. Attending memorial and funeral services evokes thoughts about the end. Thinking about my ending, I’d request three songs be played. First, listen to “Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There is a Season)” by Pete Seeger. Second, “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. Third, catch “From a Distance” written by Julie Gold.
Seeger’s “To Everything There is a Season” lyrics derive from Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 by rearranging and adding a few words. Seeger sets these Bible verses to music. Cohen’s “Hallelujah” lyrics also rooted in the Bible references King David and Bathsheba as well as Samson and Delilah. He laments about the tension between heaven and earth. Its constant refrain “Hallelujah” sends us on a journey through pain, joy, suffering and celebration. Gold’s “From a Distance” envisions fragility and beauty of the good earth hanging in a vast cosmic backdrop.
We dream of life’s potentials, but often overlook its limitations, as Andy Rooney points out, “It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.” Isaac Asimov recognizes our daily struggles by observing, “Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It’s the transition that’s troublesome.” Haruki Murakami discerns, “Death is not the opposite of life, but part of it.” End with a song that transcends the material into the spiritual. Let music set our souls free.
