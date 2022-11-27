The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Fate prescribes our beginning. Our parents and life circumstances upon conception occur beyond our control. With luck we get nurturing parents who support and guide us into being responsible citizens. I count my blessings for my good fortune in life from childhood through growing old into adulthood.

Death of family and friends highlight our mortality. Attending memorial and funeral services evokes thoughts about the end. Thinking about my ending, I’d request three songs be played. First, listen to “Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There is a Season)” by Pete Seeger. Second, “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen. Third, catch “From a Distance” written by Julie Gold.

