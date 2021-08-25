Here in West Virginia, we’ve got it easy. We can register to vote at the DMV, find an uncrowded polling place that is near our home and quickly verify who we are when we vote. However, this is not the case in many states, and in several places, politicians are attempting to make it difficult for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights to vote by making the electoral process full of hoops to jump through.
Since 2016, West Virginians have been automatically registered to vote when they get a license — which is how I first registered to vote when I turned 18 — unless they opt out. Under the For The People Act, this would become the standard nationwide.
Under our state election code we are entitled to one polling place per precinct, and these precincts are drawn proportional to population and density. This makes it easy for us to find a polling place that is near our home and easy to get to, and most of the time we are in and out of there within 30 minutes. With the For the People Act, voting would be just as streamlined nationwide by providing adequate options for people to vote and making it so no one has to wait more than 30 minutes to make their voice heard.
In our state, we are required to present an appropriate ID and voter registration card when we show up to vote; however, in several states this is not required. The For the People Act secures our elections by requiring that all citizens verify their identity before voting, through voter ID or equivalent measures.
With all of this being said, I believe it is simply common sense for Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito to uphold our state election laws on a federal level by passing the For the People Act this month.
Grace Smith
Huntington
Cabell County school board shows disrespect for science
Setting a good example should be the goal of every adult who is tasked with helping to care for and make decisions about our children’s welfare. Science is and should continue to be a core element of our children’s education. The adults charged with caring for them need to set a good example by showing respect for science.
The Cabell County school board has shown that their priorities do not lie in respecting science and ensuring our children’s health and safety but rather in their own political and personal beliefs by voting to not requiring masks in schools. This is not why we elected them. They should be listening to health experts and scientists when making decisions about our children’s health, not parents and grandparents who may be misinformed through conspiracy theories on the internet or in other forms of media. In other words, they too are not respecting science.
The CDC as well as local health officials have made their recommendations to the school board very clear and provided scientific data to back up those recommendations. Three members of the school board chose to ignore them, thus showing a lack of respect for science.
I hope that the good citizens of Cabell County will remember this day and the poor decision made by our school board and will exercise their rights at the ballot box to ensure that these three members of the board (Alyssa Bond, Skip Parsons and Mary Neely) are replaced when their terms are up. I also pray that none of our children are harmed as a result of their poor decision.
Barbara Garnett
Barboursville
Don’t blame Biden for the mess in exit of Afghanistan
Everyone is jumping on the president for the botched handling of our Afghanistan exit — but not me. First, I recall that the exit was predicated on a treaty signed by Trump and left as a legacy for the next president. Secondly, I am aware that ending a forever war will never be easy: Year after year of war goes by, and no one wants to believe that this one is forever. There is no chance of victory, and there is no chance anyone will have the gumption to point out this unhappy truth. We all know someone who went though a bad divorce; healing took months and was painful but eventually at least one partner looked back and said “It hurt, but it was necessary.”
In the late 1970s I was serving in a combat support capacity, and I can tell you a fair amount of our Thai allies were stealing from us, but so also were some GIs. The line between “visiting troops” and an “army of occupation” is, unfortunately, not always clear. If it’s Trump (or a Trump surrogate) vs. Biden in 2024, I will (again) vote Biden.
John Palmer
Huntington