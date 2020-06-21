Essential reporting in volatile times.

Citizens of Huntington should be very proud of Mayor Williams and the City Council for declaring Juneteenth a legal city holiday. Although much remains to be done here and elsewhere to fulfill the American promise of equal justice and equal rights under law, we have come a long way from the day when our schools were segregated and local restaurants and other businesses could arbitrarily refuse to serve those of a different race. The same action should be taken now by other cities, by the State of West Virginia and by the nation.

Aubrey King

Huntington

