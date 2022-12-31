The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Recently we lost another one of our wonderful old-school guys, Clyde Heck. Clyde loved his God, his country, his family and his friends. He was a lifetime member of the YMCA and belonged to the Baptist Temple.

Clyde played basketball at the Y for decades, where he had countless friends. He was known for his competitive spirit and his lethal two-hand set shot, which he’d perfected from the 1940s at Huntington High School. It was good enough to lead to a national championship in Senior Olympics.

