Recently we lost another one of our wonderful old-school guys, Clyde Heck. Clyde loved his God, his country, his family and his friends. He was a lifetime member of the YMCA and belonged to the Baptist Temple.
Clyde played basketball at the Y for decades, where he had countless friends. He was known for his competitive spirit and his lethal two-hand set shot, which he’d perfected from the 1940s at Huntington High School. It was good enough to lead to a national championship in Senior Olympics.
No, Clyde was no NBA star or a noted political figure or celebrity. He was more than that. Clyde was an ordinary man who worked as a salesman into his late 80s.
Clyde lived by the rules. No one ever heard Clyde curse or say a bad thing about anyone. He was a happy, peace-loving man who showed younger men how to live and how to enjoy life.
Clyde was old school, for sure. He loved driving older Buicks and Cadillacs on his trips into North Carolina to continue seeing clients who’d become friends through the years. When he gave up driving, he passed on his black Cadillac to his grandson (a prom car, maybe?).
Clyde’s passing leaves us with one less gentleman to look up to and one less good man to show us the way. Thanks, old friend. You played a good game.
