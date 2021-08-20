There was an interesting headline in the Saturday, Aug. 14, edition of The Herald-Dispatch. It seems as though Huntington has lost a few citizens over the past 10 years. According to the 2020 census, Huntington lost over 4.5% of its residents from 2010 to 2020. Our mayor says, “This should serve as a wake-up call to Huntington.” It may be a few years to late to wake up now.
Our mayor was mayor for 8 of those years. My opinion why people have left Huntington I feel are obvious: taxes, fees, homeless, drugs, prostitutes, shootings and trash in alleys to start with. The only new businesses in the last 10 years have been restaurants — one after another. Our police dept. is still understaffed. Money-making recovery centers are popping up all over town. Try to build a new home or improve your property; getting a building permit is next to impossible. The health department thinks they work out of the Pentagon (way to much power). And yes, Huntington, there still is a needle exchange and HIV problem in our town.
The local news outlets, for some reason or another, are not allowed to report on those stories. On a good note, our police department did get their own weight and exercise room on the fifth floor at police headquarters.
