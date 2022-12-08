I hope you have had a chance to keep up with The Herald-Dispatch’s coverage of the Huntington Sanitary Board’s plan to update and repair our sewer system. I am writing this letter because this is the most important decision our city leaders will have to make in the foreseeable future.
Last week I had the opportunity to tour the main plant in West Huntington, and words can’t depict the challenges our sewer plant employees face. Damaged sewage containing walls, cracks in the plant floor and multiple lines of inoperable equipment, all monitored by a computer system that would look more appropriate on the Starship Enterprise or 1970s bank or government agency.
West Virginia has numerous communities that delayed making investments in water and sewer infrastructure until it was too late. Many of us have friends and family that have lived it, from dangerous levels of chemicals being spilled into our rivers, to multiple decades of boil water advisories. Even if we are lucky enough to avoid catastrophe, we are currently at the limit of capacity for both industrial and residential development.
Executive Director Brian Bracey and all our Sanitary Board employees have shown incredible resolve in keeping the plant running, as well as advancing a plan to move our community into the 21st century. I hope our council members will look closely at the value proposition of the rate increase to fund our city’s future; if they do, I am confident they will make the right decision.
Doug Reynolds
Managing member, HD Media
Can we get a competent
person for the senator job?
So now we have Gov. Jim Justice “thinking hard” about whether he wants to be West Virginia’s next U.S. senator. I join the rest of the state in hoping that he doesn’t hurt himself with all this “hard thinking” he’s doing. Maybe it will distract him from his endless COVID nonbriefings.
Seriously, can’t we get anyone better to represent us in Washington? Someone who doesn’t openly defy his own state Supreme Court and continue to live in Lewisburg? Someone who doesn’t have hundreds of thousands of dollars in outstanding health and safety fines at his businesses? Heck, someone who could actually manage to pay their bills on time and in full?
Is that too much to ask? It seems so, at least in West Virginia. Our current crop of senators and Congress members is just this side of laughable. One senator’s family includes an ex-politician who is also a convicted felon. The other senator is so deep into obligation to the coal and gas companies that he can’t see daylight. Both of our Congress members abrogated their responsibility to the Constitution (and us) by refusing to certify the outcome of the 2020 federal election, among many other things.
West Virginia deserves better.
Monty Fowler
Huntington
Republicans had some wins and losses in general election
In the recent election there were big winners and losers as usual. The biggest winner was the United States Constitution. The Democrats’ big campaign issue, next to abortion, was that the Constitution and our freedom were at stake. Yet, the House of Representatives went Republican. While the Republicans and a few Democrats who said they were cheated in the last election lost this recent one, our republic is still strong with no challengers to the election.
Another big winner was Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who won re-election with nearly 60% of the vote and is being touted as the front runner for the 2024 presidential election. The big loser was former President Donald Trump. In some of the recent polls after the election, DeSantis had a higher popularity rating than Trump. While I consider myself a MAGA Republican, I’ll vote for Trump if he gets the 2024 presidential nomination, but I think it is time for a younger candidate. Gov. DeSantis fits the profile — a young person with the same great principles that Trump used to start our country toward greatness again, but without Trump’s vengeful rhetoric and baggage.
Another big loser is the American people. Too many voters believed the Democratic politicians’ big lie that a vote for a Republican was a vote for tyranny. The fact is that we have been faced with two years of high inflation, not enough energy to run our homes and military, and an open border for terrorists and drugs. The sad thing is that the Democrat politicians won’t even acknowledge that we have a problem.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
We must be missing
something in this world
Internet solutions have complicated our lives. Everything requires an emotional reaction! God help us toward our quest for goodness.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.