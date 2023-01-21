The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Rep. George Santos has the Democrats demanding that he resign because of falsely enriching his credentials for office during his campaign. Whether or not he resigns is up to him and the House Republicans. I would like to elaborate on two points. (1) His lying has damaged his moral integrity, but he can probably still be a beneficial member of Congress. (2) His lies have not damaged our national security or contributed to dividing our country.

We have many politicians in office who have long histories of lying to the public. These lies have often added to the division in our country. Some lies have damaged relations with our friends and allies and/or put our national security at risk.

