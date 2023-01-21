Rep. George Santos has the Democrats demanding that he resign because of falsely enriching his credentials for office during his campaign. Whether or not he resigns is up to him and the House Republicans. I would like to elaborate on two points. (1) His lying has damaged his moral integrity, but he can probably still be a beneficial member of Congress. (2) His lies have not damaged our national security or contributed to dividing our country.
We have many politicians in office who have long histories of lying to the public. These lies have often added to the division in our country. Some lies have damaged relations with our friends and allies and/or put our national security at risk.
President Biden’s lies would take many pages to list them all. Most of his lies were used to build his self esteem and increase his political likability. In one of his first runs for president, he was forced to withdraw from the nomination process because of his extreme plagiarism of other famous past political figures. These lies are similar to the lies that Santos told, for which the Democrats, and some Republicans, want him to resign his congressional position.
Since his election, President Biden’s lies are mostly of a dangerous nature which, instead of uniting our country, is dividing it and could damage our relations with our friends and allies and harm our citizens and national security. For example, he labeled all Republicans as Nazis and declared that people who voted for Trump are the greatest threat to our country. As another example, President Biden lies when he says that the border with Mexico is closed and therefore needs no remedy. This open border under Biden’s presidency has allowed the increase of illegals entering our country to over 5 million, many of them terrorists or criminals. The fentanyl crossing the border with illegals is the leading cause of death for our most productive citizens (ages 18-45).
If Representative Santos has to resign, it seems that President Biden, whose lies are dangerous to our country, should resign or be impeached and removed from office. Benjamin Franklin said it best, “Honesty is the best policy.”
