Why does our government not make fentanyl a poison and anyone found guilty of selling it to anyone causing death to be arrested and put on trial for murder? I think they would rather live with drug overdose deaths than close the southern border to protect citizens of this country and treat illegal immigrants better than veterans who put their lives on the line protecting us.
The immigrants do not have to be tested for any disease. They are given clothing, food, cell phones, free health care, lodging and transportation to anywhere in the country secretly. Why are they keeping it secret? Is it because they don’t what to be questioned why and where? It couldn’t be because their biggest political contributors need cheap labor, and untrained immigrants are the best way to hold down labor costs.
