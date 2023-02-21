The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

As a parent of two and an educator, I am troubled by the discussion surrounding SB 535, creating religious and philosophical exemption for school-required immunizations.

West Virginia has one of the most effective school immunization policies in the nation. Over the last several years, four states (California, New York, Maine and Connecticut) have mirrored their school immunization requirements on ours after their states experienced outbreaks of measles that resulted in hospitalizations.

