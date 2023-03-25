The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Impeach lyin’ hidin’ Biden and all of his liberal Marxist Democrats.

He has been spending money (not his), using taxpayers’ money helping Ukraine’s war effort. We are not the world’s policeman. It’s not our fight. Let NATO and the other countries help them. We poor vagabonds here in America can’t receive enough income to live on and pay our bills, and they talk about paying for their pensions and giving them walking around money. It’s insane.

