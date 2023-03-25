Impeach lyin’ hidin’ Biden and all of his liberal Marxist Democrats.
He has been spending money (not his), using taxpayers’ money helping Ukraine’s war effort. We are not the world’s policeman. It’s not our fight. Let NATO and the other countries help them. We poor vagabonds here in America can’t receive enough income to live on and pay our bills, and they talk about paying for their pensions and giving them walking around money. It’s insane.
Vote all of them out of office. He doesn’t care about our own people here. All they want is our vote so they can stay in power.
What happens when America defaults on its debt? Who will pay the bills then? Some of his people would not even come to Ohio after the train derailment except for Pothole Petey, and he did not really want to come looking stupid and not really doing anything to help the situation.
Lyin’ Biden and his gang of thugs live in an alternate universe.
