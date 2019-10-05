The Democratic effort to impeach Trump could re-elect him president. Impeachment is a two-step process.
The House of Representatives must vote to impeach by a majority vote (or 51%).
Then the Senate can convict the president with a supermajority vote (or 67 senators). We often call this entire process impeachment, but that overlooks that it is the Senate’s conviction that removes the current president. While Democrats control the House and can impeach Trump, they do not have the 67 Senate votes needed to convict and remove the president.
The United States has 100 senators, with two from each state. Currently the Republicans control the Senate with a 53-47 majority. It would take 20 Republican senators and Joe Manchin to vote alongside Democrats to convict Trump. This simply will not happen.
Mitch McConnell is the Republican majority leader of the Senate. He could choose to never allow a Senate vote on conviction at all.
Or he could choose to allow a Senate vote on conviction and the Republican senators would likely find the president innocent. This would delegitimize any further impeachment efforts by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Impeachment would also likely re-elect President Trump.
Using the U.S. Congress to remove a duly elected president seems undemocratic, and it does not stop Trump from running for president again.
If the Democratic House impeaches Trump, they will give a rallying cry to Republican voters. Consider that in the 2020 election, Democrats could win an infinite number of voters in the states they won in 2016 and they would still lose the Electoral College.
Trump only needs to win the exact same voters from 2016 to win the Electoral College. Democrats should worry less about impeachment and more about winning Trump voters in swing states.
Thomas Boone
Portland, Oregon