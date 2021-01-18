Donald Trump incited the attack on the Capitol not only the day of the attack but for months previously. Come to Washington, Jan. 6, “It’s going to be wild,” he said. Even before the election, he laid the groundwork with the Big Lie by saying, “The only way I can lose this election is if it is rigged.” What occurred was an insurrection that attempted to stop the peaceful constitutional transfer of power.
Now there has been an impeachment vote, and there will be a vote to convict. I realize that the vote will be more difficult for some Republicans who had not spoken out before so to be on Trump’s good side.
I would like to say to our U.S. representatives in West Virginia, representatives Alexander Mooney, Carol Miller and David McKinley and to senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito: Please consider this. This is the most important vote of your life. Think about 20 years from now when Trump is long gone. This insurrection will be in the history books. When sharing your career as one who represented not only West Virginia but also the United States of America, your children and your grandchildren will remember your vote either with pride or disgust. It is your choice. Courage.
Cliff Hawley
Morgantown