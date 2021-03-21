In her March 10 guest column, Jessica Spoor explains very well why the income tax cut now being considered by the Legislature is such a bad idea. Not only would it replace a modestly progressive state tax structure with a decidedly regressive one that would be much worse for most West Virginia citizens, but it would cause state merchants to lose customers to competitors in neighboring states.
There is little if any evidence that such a sharp reduction in income taxes has ever improved any state’s economy (see Kansas). If our beautiful state truly wants to improve its economy and reverse more than 70 years of steady population decline, the simple but hard answer is much greater state investment in education and other programs (roads, parks, broadband, etc.) demanded by those who might consider relocating here.
Aubrey King
Huntington