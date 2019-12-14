You don´t have to go to Canada to get medicine. Insulin is available right here at home for $25 per month and sometimes for free.
If you are using an insulin pen, you are paying for the convenience and you will pay hundreds of dollars more than using insulin from a vial.
Go to GoodRx.com and type in the name of the insulin you use to find the best price, then type in Novolin R and you will see that Walmart has it for $24.88 for a vial that contains 1,000 units of insulin. That lasts most people a month. You don’t even need a prescription, but you should first ask your doctor which of the Novolin products will work for you.
If you really want the insulin pens, you may be able to get them for free. Go to the website for the company that makes the insulin pen that you use and find their patient assistance program. If you qualify, you may get your insulin free or at least at a discount.
Al Danas
Huntington