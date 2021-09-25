Infrastructure enables the movement of goods and services, provides access to education and jobs, and promotes a healthy and competitive global economy which is essential for the American steel industry and all Americans. However, experts at the American Society of Civil Engineers have rated our nation’s infrastructure as aging, poor and at risk.
The U.S. Senate has taken an important step in addressing this critical issue by passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in August. The Senate action gets us closer to making long-overdue investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, water infrastructure and transit systems and using American-made steel, which is the cleanest in the world, to do it. The bill also ensures states and localities have much-needed funding and policy certainty to proceed with long term, steel-intensive investments.
The workers in the steel industry and related industries, like raw materials providers, in West Virginia deserve no less than the very best in infrastructure — and the steel industry supply chain stands ready to deliver. We urge members of the House of Representatives to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act now and President Biden to sign it into law quickly. America needs to get back on the road toward investing in a modern and reliable infrastructure network that will create jobs and keep our nation’s infrastructure network strong and safe.
