We are being invaded by illegal aliens and being overrun by immigrants from Third World countries.

Incompetent idiots like Biden and lefty incompetent governors of three states aren’t doing anything about it. Some are dying on their way here. They are coming to almost every state, being transported by buses and also sponsored by the drug cartels keeping them prisoners and forcing them to pay up or killing their families or relatives.

