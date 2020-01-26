I suggest Eugene Robinson (“How far will the crisis with Iran escalate?” January 9) take the blinders off. People like him and Nancy Pelosi think alike!
They seem clueless. Wake up, people. That country’s (Iran) aim is to destroy anyone who doesn’t think like them. Those people in that part of world call you an infidel, and their aim and faith is to kill all infidels.
Go ahead and let them have their nuclear weapons and keep instigating unrest throughout the world and hope that our president and military are blessed by God to be able to stop a nuclear weapon on the way to America, because the Democrats in Washington are trying their best to destroy America and our way of life. They should be on their knees thanking God they have Donald Trump as president.
K.L. Vance
South Point, Ohio