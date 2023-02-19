William Wyler directs 1958 American Western “The Big Country.” It stars Gregory Peck, Jean Simmons, Alfonso Bedoya, Charles Bickford, Carroll Baker, Charlton Heston, Chuck Conners and Burl Ives. Ives wins Academy Award as Best Supporting Actor and Golden Globe Award. Yet, silent role of Big Muddy only nearby river and vital water source pervades story.
Theme throughout “The Big Country” focuses on who controls water rights. Western saying of “whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting” conveys attitudes of many then and now.
After one fight scene in movie, question of “What did we prove?” arises. This challenges western braggadocio and encourages contemplative problem solving rather than duels and fist fights. Final duel to the death in Blanco Canyon at story’s end emphasizes egocentric irrationality of murder.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower gives “The Big Country” four consecutive showings at White House. He says it “simply the best film ever made. My number one favorite film.” This sentiment aligns with excerpt from his chance for peace speech, “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired, signifies in the final sense a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.”
Still, peace eludes us with today’s troubles: rampaging gun violence; Putin’s criminal war devastating Ukraine; Xi Jinping’s harassment of Taiwan; and Kim Jong-un’s rocket-wielding hermit kingdom among others. Urge Congress to collaborate and compromise in overcoming the irrationality of violence. We desperately need remedies, not more hollow political hyperbole.
