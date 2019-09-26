Now we know there are 76 HIV cases in Cabell County. While the city works hard to control the drug epidemic, it seems to get worse.

Parents and grandparents are burdened with raising their grandchildren. Irresponsible people who are weak- minded and only think of themselves, not their children or relatives.

When a person uses drugs the first time, they know it’s wrong. Help, help, help. People want help. Their parents, the city, the state. You make the choice for drug use, not anyone else.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

Is a small amount of pollution OK?

Your editorial about the EPA scrapping the Obama Administration Clean Water Rule (WOTUS) seems to condone some water pollution.

It does not matter if a stream is only large enough to float a boat if that stream is loaded with animal manure that pollutes someone’s drinking water.

There is a direct relationship between surface water and ground water.

Are you saying some pollution of ground water is all right even if it pollutes your neighbor’s water well?

Here in northeastern Oklahoma, chicken manure has contaminated our scenic rivers despite being miles from streams.

Is that OK because tributaries of scenic rivers may not float a kayak?

Ed Brocksmith

Tahlequah, Oklahoma

