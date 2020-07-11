Essential reporting in volatile times.

I see the Marshall University Board of Governors, at the request of President Jerome Gilbert, caved to “political correctness” and removed the name of General Albert G. Jenkins of Cabell County, Virginia (now West Virginia), from a building at Marshall, presumably because he was a slave owner.

Well guess what! John Marshall, chief justice of the Supreme Court and the man for whom our university is named, was also a slave owner. Does this mean we have to change the name of the university for the sake of consistency? This is one of the problems one encounters when making a knee-jerk reaction to appease far left radicals who embrace the “cancel culture.”

Before some of you attack me as a right wing racist, let me explain I’m a Democrat (unless you throw me out of the party for not passing your litmus test) and a Never Trumper.

Jerry, looks like you’ve painted yourself into a corner. What now ?

David DuVall (MU Class of 1973)

Flatwoods, Ky.

