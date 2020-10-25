Essential reporting in volatile times.

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi urgently wants to legislate a commission in order to implement a presidential competency test to justify invoking the 25th Amendment.

Why now? In case it becomes necessary to seek to remove a second-term President Trump? The speaker claims the answer is “No.” She may actually be telling the truth this time. Such a commission could ostensibly recommend to also remove a President Joe Biden at practically any time after Inauguration Day next January in case of failing health, moreover, should “Sleepy Joe” fail to deliver on the backroom deals made with the far left factions of what used to be the Democratic Party?

Who would serve on such a commission? Could it possibly be constituted and remain nonpartisan? What would become the threshold medical or mental standard for removal from office?

The possibility of partisan abuse inherent in such a scheme should be obvious to all and the true motive viewed as thinly veiled. I urge Congress to reject the idea of a commission should a bill ever make it to a Democrat-controlled House floor.

Steve Flesher

Huntington

