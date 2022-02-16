I’m writing in support of the Huntington High event organized by the school’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes. It appears two teachers may have overstepped their bounds “IF” they demanded the students to attend. With our country in complete disarray, I certainly do not blame any teacher for suggesting their students go. If however, they do not wish to attend, the students should be free to stay in their class.
Due to a possible mistake by two teachers, the media, as always, wants to do away with any further events. The approximately 100 student protesters represent 10% of the school’s enrollment. Certainly appears 90% were in favor or it didn’t matter to them if the event was held or not.
All that was needed was to address the issue with the two teachers who MAY have overstepped their bounds. I fully embrace the words spoken by guest speaker Nik Walker. Giving teens the opportunity to accept the free gift of salvation that is available to all who believe Jesus was God’s Son, who died for their sins and rose from the grave, may be the only occasion available for these young adults. As for Nik saying, “Those who do not accept Christ as their Savior will go to hell,” is a true statement. The statement is not from Nik but Jesus Himself (John 3:18). Jesus speaks more about hell in the Bible than He does heaven. A real Savior talking about a real place must require our utmost attention.
Interesting to me are those who complain of such events. If they don’t believe in hell, why are they afraid? Meanwhile, President Biden’s new hire, Sam Brinton in the Office of Nuclear Energy, who has appeared as a drag queen in stilettos to Congress and has talked about sex with animals while lecturing at our universities, goes unfettered. Where is the outrage?
Steve Tardy
Huntington
Public school is the wrong place for a religious revival
As many know, Huntington High School permitted the Nik Walker Ministries to conduct a Christian revival gathering during school hours on school property, and two teachers required their students to attend. It is now a national and international incident. It was a flagrant disregard of the rules of our county board of education and the laws established by our state and the federal government separating church and state. The principal, and especially the two (unidentified) teachers, should be held accountable. I expect firings and resignations, and even lawsuits down the road. Our high school tarnished before the world community.
Huntington, a small town of about 46,000 (2020 Census), is surprisingly rich in its diversity — cultural, ethnic and religious. And the families who make our community thrive, their children of high school age today, have only one choice, to attend Huntington High School “on the hill.” (There are a few parochial schools where families can send their children.)
What upset me most are the “revival” during school time, students forced to attend and the message “Believe in Christ or go to hell” — a message most unwelcoming to most Christians in traditional denominations and insulting and absurd to those of other faiths, or of no faith; very disturbing and frightening to our young impressionable students. Our tax dollars at work.
Yet another negative message for those thinking of relocating to our community. The positive in this mess are the brave students protesting, young people defending what is right and the law of the land.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington