The constant uproar over requiring a photo ID to vote is in the news recently. Charges that democracy will be destroyed, that minorities and poor will be denied access to vote, are on nearly every form of media. What are the other democratic countries of the world doing to assure free and fair elections? Are they denying their citizens voting access, and can the US learn from them? I think so.
I was surprised to learn that all 48 countries of Europe as well as Canada require voters to present an ID to vote.
A government-issued photo ID is required in 33 of those countries to vote. Additionally, in this hemisphere, Mexico and Columbia are even stricter, requiring a government issued photometric ID.
What about absentee or mail in voters? Across Europe, 74% of countries entirely ban absentee voting for those who reside domestically. Absentee is for military or those out of country. Another 6% limit absentee voting to those hospitalized or incapacitated, then still require an ID and third-party verification. We should follow their example.
In the 2020 election, the Wisconsin Election Board (against the governor’s orders and state law) under the guise of COVID, banned election workers from entering and overseeing nursing homes voters. This allowed the managers and workers to obtain the mailed absentee mail votes from the patients without any verification or oversight of the election officials. These ballots (as many as 80% more voters than 2016 election) were then included in the election count. So far, the state has refused to investigate or prosecute those who openly violated election laws. This is an assault on the integrity of voting system.
In 2008, the Supreme Court determined that federal law was required to clean up voting in the various states. Purging state voter rolls were among those orders. To date this has largely been ignored.
