It appears that Russian President Putin has opened a world-size hornet’s nest with his attack on the democratic country of Ukraine. Even NATO is horrified; they now realize that when they constantly delayed in their decision to allow Ukraine’s entrance into their ranks that there would be repercussions. Now a “rush job” is underway to admit Ukraine to NATO.
Even Mr. Biden has offered a pittance of financial help, no doubt to save face, as he practically urged Putin to get on with it. Is this the opening scenario of a global war which will also involve China in scene two as they gobble up Taiwan? And scene three? A replay of the Cuban missile crisis, only the new supersonic missiles in Cuba today are manned by China and could arrive in in Washington faster than CNN could report their liftoff. If that doesn’t worry you, how about when the idea of reinstating the draft board crosses the brain pan of Biden’s staff? How else can our “woke” military be made to wake up?
