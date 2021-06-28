In the June 9 edition of The Herald-Dispatch, a writer said that racist Israel is the aggressor in the violence against Palestine. Israel was not the aggressor in the recent battle with Hamas, the terrorists’ arm of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).
Israel, with no provocation, had over 4,000 rockets fired at their civilian centers. Thanks to Israel’s Iron Dome, the anti-missile system, over 90% of the Hamas rockets were intercepted before they could reach their targets in Israel.
Israel only wants to live in peace, but Hamas and the terrorist groups before them, backed by the PLO, have vowed to destroy Israel. Iran supports Hamas and supplies them with rockets and other aid. There will be no peace between Israel and Hamas until they are willing to let Israel exist as a nation.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio