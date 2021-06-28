The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In the June 9 edition of The Herald-Dispatch, a writer said that racist Israel is the aggressor in the violence against Palestine. Israel was not the aggressor in the recent battle with Hamas, the terrorists’ arm of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Israel, with no provocation, had over 4,000 rockets fired at their civilian centers. Thanks to Israel’s Iron Dome, the anti-missile system, over 90% of the Hamas rockets were intercepted before they could reach their targets in Israel.

Israel only wants to live in peace, but Hamas and the terrorist groups before them, backed by the PLO, have vowed to destroy Israel. Iran supports Hamas and supplies them with rockets and other aid. There will be no peace between Israel and Hamas until they are willing to let Israel exist as a nation.

William Huron

Chesapeake, Ohio

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you