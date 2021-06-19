A recent letter in this newspaper bashing Israel was filled with so much malevolent mendacity, it was surprising that it appeared in your paper which claims letters “are edited for length, accuracy and clarity.”
Its three short paragraphs contained at least thirteen demonstrably false charges leveled against Israel, a democracy governed by the rule of law. For example, the writer’s claim that the recent conflict “was not started by Hamas ... but by Israel” ignores the fact that Hamas began shooting deadly missiles into Israel’s civilian heartland, which is clearly a casus belli, or, that labeling Israel a “racist,” “terrorist,” “apartheid” state is objectively false, as any unbiased scrutiny of Israeli society makes clear.
It was Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime, who perfected the “Big Lie” technique, which maintains that if you tell a big enough lie and repeat it often enough, people will start to believe it. His success in implementing this technique led to the murder of six million Jews.
It seems like today’s enemies of Israel and it’s seven million Jews have gone one better and developed the “Big Lies” technique: which hurls many lies at once and repeats them ad nauseam by means of social media and the frequently biased major media.
Noah Glass
Huntington