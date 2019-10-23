According to President Trump and the national conservative news media, someone who simply supports a federal government social program that helps people like Social Security and Medicare is a “crazy socialist.” If we go by that definition, then that would make Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon “crazy socialists” because they both signed into law and existence new federal government social programs that help people, and they both supported Social Security.
In fact, Ike wrote a letter to his brother in which he said that any Republican who wants to abolish Social Security is “stupid.” It appears that conservative Republicans have become more aligned with “the Radical Right” and more “stupid” since around 1980 because we sure do have a lot of them nowadays who want to abolish Social Security and move our country toward “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinism.
For example, I just saw President Trump’s “acting chief of staff” and “budget director” Mick Mulvaney on television. When he was a congressman, he was a favorite of the “Tea Party” and was well-known for stating that Social Security is a “Ponzi scheme,” that it is “unconstitutional” and that it should be abolished.
More and more, today’s national Republican Party stealthily advocates for a creeping “Survival-of-the-Fittest” Social Darwinism.
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
Marshall should stay out of politics
I read Mr. Mike Midkiff’s letter on Sunday and had many different thoughts run through my head. After reading the public comments obviously many couldn’t be objective because of their affinity for Marshall.
I think if you take the name Marshall University out of it and insert something else you may see Mr. Midkiff’s point, whether you agree with it or not.
Generally speaking, I don’t knowingly and overtly support things that go against my personal and political beliefs. And the fact is, Marshall made a strictly political decision spurred by a vocal minority. By doing that in today’s climate, this decision elicited an immediate response of going to your political corner.
Because of the freedoms we are afforded in this country due to the sacrifices of those before us, Mr. Midkiff is entitled to his opinion and, as we all are, we can pick and choose where we spend our money.
As for Marshall University, stay out of politics and taking sides; it can be very expensive. Like Michael Jordan always said, Republicans buy shoes, too.
Kevin Giompalo
Huntington
Trump doesn’t know he’s ignorant
As I read and hear of our president’s over-inflated self-opinion, most recently that he possesses “infinite wisdom,” it brings to mind that wise old adage that begins, “He who knows not and knows not that he knows not, is a fool. Shun him.”
Carol Berry
South Point, Ohio