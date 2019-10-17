Despite what one might assume from having read or viewed the overkill of coverage provided by local media, serving a particular hot dog product at Marshall athletic events or on campus is actually not a matter of entitlement.

Currently, absent a contract with Sodexo or Marshall, it appears the Herd faithful will just have to resort to visiting a certain hot dog drive-in to get their Thunderdog fix.

In the interests of free enterprise, I suggest The Herald-Dispatch run a new contest wherein its readers are polled to determine their favorite fare among local hot dog providers. The winner is awarded a statuesque recognition trophy and exclusive rights to complain, lobby and further attempt to leverage Marshall and Sodexo until their winning dog sauce and logo wrapper were to become a staple at all MU sporting events.

Steve Flesher

Huntington

