West Virginia is a beautiful state with a lot to offer. As I sit here and watch the Joe Manchin controversy, I see something clearly. Coal is almost depleted; it will not be here forever. If I represented this state, I would be looking for industries to bring into the state to provide jobs for the citizens which would be stable and permanent. I would be thinking about what happens when the coal is gone. I would be thinking about alternative energy jobs, technology jobs, and provisions for training employees. I think your senator has enough money for two lifetimes. He appears to have done more for himself than for his “people.” I don’t pretend to be politically savvy. I’m just saying what I believe to be the opinion of many who watch this man hang on to his cash cow to the detriment of his state.
