Like many people, I am counting down the days until Jan. 20, 2021. Not so much because of the larger administration changes coming, but because, finally, West Virginians won’t have to listen to our governor proclaim at length about how he just got off the phone with the president. Again.
We can hope that Gov. Jim Justice, in his second term, will actually take the job to heart (and take it seriously). We can hope that he will show up to work regularly. We can hope that he will actually be in Charleston daily during the upcoming legislative session. We can hope that he will, well, govern, instead of leaving unelected underlings in charge of our wild and wonderful state.
I’m less hopeful that Gov. Justice will finally get around to abiding by the state constitution he swore to uphold by divesting himself of all his myriad properties and business ventures. And I have no hope at all that Justice will finally start actually living in Charleston, as our constitution requires, and which recent court decisions dictate that he start doing.
But mostly, I’m hopeful that Justice will talk more about what he’s going to do to meet West Virginians’ needs during this pandemic, now that he doesn’t have the 45th president to talk about as much.
Monty Fowler
Huntington