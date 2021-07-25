It was my privilege to have been Jean Dean’s weekly guest on the “Viewpoint” show for seven years. Mostly, we talked politics — Jean the conservative and me the liberal. It was, I trust, informative for listeners. The show certainly was enjoyable for us. I still recall our sadness when the show was taken off the air.
Over the years Jean was good enough to allow me to introduce features such as “Liar of the Week.” And she tolerated my saying “We want the dirt” when a scandal arose. Of course, Jean was the one who maintained the weight of dignity while I floated to the clouds.
I recall a time when Jean suggested that, every week, we each would tell a joke. The following week, I arrived armed, as did Jean. I told my joke. It was pretty funny. Jean then told her joke, or tried to. Her delivery left a lot to be desired which was funnier than the joke. I only imagined the audience’s enjoyment. We dropped that disaster after two weeks.
When, a couple of weeks following her husband’s passing, she returned to the show, it was “my” day. I suspected that she timed her return that way because she knew I would be supportive. She later told me that was the case, indeed.
Jean once said that she appreciated that I did homework before each show. So did she, every day, week after week, year after year. She brought many, many interesting topics to the program. There were interviews with book authors, politicians and celebrities from across the landscape. With producer Ernie Anderson, the show was fun. I still miss it. And I miss Jean. Always will.
Rest well, Jean. You have indeed been the faithful servant we all hope be. Peace be with you now.
