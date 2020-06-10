The Hon. Dan O’Hanlon wrote recently to advise readers that, contrary to recent innuendos, Justice Evan Jenkins is an experienced trial lawyer. I confirm this assessment, having worked as an attorney opposing Justice Jenkins in court before Judge O’Hanlon.
I add that Justice Jenkins’ experience is not confined to litigation. His work as a state and federal legislator allows him to appreciate the effects of his decisions on our community, which is an asset. Justice Jenkins is also a man with integrity, an essential quality in turning around and restoring good and proper administration of the Supreme Court. We are fortunate to have Justice Jenkins on the bench in Charleston.
William St Clair
Huntington
Virus revealed
US’ shortcomings
The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated our country in only several months. To date, over 104,000 dead (and probably over half a million in mourning personal loss), 1.7 million infected, and tens of millions losing their livelihood. A national catastrophe. From this calamity, some lessons learned which may direct positive change.
One is the inadequacy of our health care system geared to profit over patients. With no national health care system (the only one in the world without one), our country has caused this pandemic to get out of control. A solution requires a whole cultural change, from the federal government to the hospitals and doctors, and to the pharmaceutical and insurance companies. Our citizens’ health come first if we are to prosper.
Another, and related, is the disparity between the privileged and the non-privileged, be it by income, race or ethnicity. Not surprising that the majority of the victims of the virus have been African-Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans. All with a long history of neglect.
Lastly, the role of the federal government. Faced with a national crisis of this magnitude we need leadership guided by sound advice. Not an ignorant egotist aided by mostly “acting” secretaries doing his bidding. This is the result of the Congress, after many decades, allowing the president and his cabinet more powers and our Supreme Court turning a blind eye. Time for our Congress, especially our Senate, to lead and return to being the representatives of the people, not cheerleaders for a president. People over politics.
Once this disaster is over, there will be change for the positive. Hopefully to fix our broken health care system, the great disparities in our social fabric, and a political structure which favors the ordinary citizen, people like you and me who are suffering. I remain an optimist.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington
Military clubs
are also essential
I would like to know who made the decision on who could stay open during this COVID-19 shutdown. The Disabled American Veterans club is more essential than some people may think.
First of all, it is a relief valve for veterans. Most important, it is where a veteran coming home can get information on where and how to apply for VA benefits. When nobody else cares, the veteran can get assistance from the DAV, VFW and the American Legion.
How could a liquor store be essential? I was at Tudors for breakfast at 9:30 in the morning. The line at the liquor store next door was longer than Tudors. Makes no sense.
We have a neighborhood bar here in Westmoreland, no liquor, beer only. They opened up, and after four days the health department ordered them to close. Maybe five to eight people at any given time are there. Then on a Saturday morning I went to the South Point Walmart. It was worse than Black Friday. Never seen the parking lot so full. Must have been 200 people in the store. On top of that only one door was opened. You went in and out the same door — the grocery door. It was ridiculous.
It’s time to open up the military clubs.
Andy Battista
Huntington