I just finished reading the article regarding Justice Evan Jenkins’ trial work as an attorney. I can certainly attest that he appeared in my court and was lead counsel in several cases. He not only picked the jury, he handled the examination and cross-examination of all the witnesses in those cases.
Judge Dan O’Hanlon
Senior Status Circuit Court Judge
Cabell County
Gov. Justice keeps wasting money
Gov. Jim Justice has been on television a lot lately, almost every day, giving what he calls an “update” on the COVID-19 pandemic. Occasionally some important, relevant and accurate news is actually communicated to the public.
All of this comes at a huge cost to us, the taxpayers, because Justice refuses to follow the law he swore an oath to uphold and live in the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston. Instead, he commutes every day from his home in Lewisburg. That’s a round trip of 225 miles and four hours of driving time. The cost includes his security detail and anything else Justice deems necessary.
West Virginians deserve a full-time governor who will not only follow our laws but will be in Charleston doing his job, instead of being chauffeured back and forth at taxpayer expense because it’s more convenient for him. Why our elected officials refuse to hold him accountable is a mystery.
Monty Fowler
Huntington