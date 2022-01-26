This is a historic time for the U.S. and West Virginians. Currently, my fellow organizers in Un-PAC and other affiliated groups are hunger striking in the U.S. capital for voting reform. There is a very important bill being voted on known as The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, which would end political corruption and protect our right to vote.
This bill will make Election Day a federal holiday so people can go vote. This would give felons who were convicted of petty drug crimes back their right to vote, more polling places, more transportation to polling places and more access to early voting and mail-in ballots.
Sen. Manchin, you have no idea how important this bill is to the newer generations. There are people currently putting their health at risk to get this piece of legislation passed. There have been multiple polls made by Un-PAC, and an overwhelming number of West Virginians all over the political spectrum agree that this bill is important. West Virginians are tired of the government no longer working for us.
Please, Sen. Manchin, you are our only hope.
Savannah Myers
Huntington
Government should limit Big Pharma and tax the wealthy
I repeatedly hear about how many people are being hurt by the end of child tax credit and rising inflation. As a regular working citizen, I, too, am affected by inflation, but this problem can’t be solved by vilifying Sen. Joe Manchin for wanting to stop outrageous spending by the Biden administration. Nor will the problem be solved by continued extravagant spending at a ratio of $100 for socialist pork projects for every $1 that actually goes for infrastructure and benefits for American citizens.
If the government wants to assume more control, there are two places to start:
One, assume control over the amount that can be charged for medication by Big Pharma. We all see the horrendous effects of the opioid crisis, and Big Pharma continues to make decisions to charge whatever they can for necessary medications at an increasing cost to all taxpayers. There should be a set profit margin that allows Big Pharma to make a profit without an exorbitant cost to the people. We all know they make new medicines and charge outlandish fees for them because they are not satisfied with profits from older generic medications that sell for a reasonable cost.
Two, if government wants to tax people, then let them step in and tax multibillionaires like Bill Gates instead of taxing common working citizens who can’t afford their current bills. Instead, Bill Gates and other billionaires are being allowed to legally “donate” money to political action committees who go in and “help” poor people who don’t have transportation or identification in predominately Democratic areas vote for the Democrats and then assure that their votes are submitted to be counted in the election. This process is not illegal, but it is clearly unfair as there is no accountability regarding identification and this process is not done in Republican areas. Look it up; it’s true.
Patty Deeds
Milton
Don’t support charter schools with the public’s tax money
In regard to the Jan. 21 Herald-Dispatch article concerning the parents in West Virginia who have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s private school voucher law, allow me to add my support to their cause.
Tax money paid by the public for the purpose of public education should not be used to educate those students who are not enrolled in public schools. Let those parents, who admittedly pay state taxes but who opt not to take advantage of a public education for their children, do as such parents have done up until now — pay the tuition required for a private school education out of their own pockets, because it is their choice.
Our public schools need every bit of the tax money allocated for them and cannot afford to lose more than the $100 million annually, which was quoted in the article, to support the new voucher program. I understand that children being home-schooled are also included in this program that will be supported by the use of public tax monies. If the public schools are so bad that the average student cannot get a good education and/or cannot be provided a safe place for learning, why isn’t something done about it? Perhaps children could be taught to respect their teachers and school property and thereby reduce some of the misbehavior that occurs in the schools.
April Pyles
Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.