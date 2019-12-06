I am teaming up with Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer and others from the #insulin4all campaign to organize a West Virginia Insulin Caravan to Canada. This is an opportunity for West Virginia residents to purchase less-expensive insulin at a Walmart in Niagara Falls, Canada. The trip is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, and a van has been reserved to drive folks from Huntington to join this money-saving and perhaps even life-saving effort.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 12.5 percent of the West Virginia population has diabetes, one of the highest rates in the country. Our state also has the highest diabetes death rate.
We must fight together for access to diabetes supplies, care, and treatment for everyone. If you have diabetes or support someone who does, I invite you to take part in the caravan, to avail yourself to affordably-priced insulin, and to raise awareness.
Please visit www.insulincaravan.eventsmart.com for more information. Those who plan to take part in the event are urged to get a passport beforehand, or a passport card. Information for both can be found at www.travel.state.gov. For free transportation from Huntington (seating first come, first served), please reach out to me at 304-736-4366 or jeanetterowsey@gmail.com.
I’m driving in the #insulin4all caravan because our neighbors with diabetes have a right to affordable insulin!
Jeanette Rowsey
Huntington