I have been honored to serve as your District 6 Huntington City Council representative for the last 12 years. Due to term limits I am a candidate for the West Virginia House of Delegates District 16. I am supporting Josh Adams for City Council District 6. Josh is currently serving our country on deployment as an officer in the United States Army Reserve and will return home to Huntington soon.

Josh graduated from Marshall University with a B.S. in environmental science and an M.S. in occupational safety and health. He is also a real estate investor in the city. Josh is married to Ernay, and they have two sons: William and Brendan. With his military experience of living in other cities across the nation and even having the opportunity to relocate elsewhere, he and his family chose Huntington and their home.

To quote Josh, " My experience has provided insight on the challenges we are all facing in our community and that has ignited a desire within me to challenge the complacency exhibited in our city and state."

Vote Josh Adams June 9th.

Mark A. Bates

Huntington

