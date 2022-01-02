There are many that believe that we are a Christian nation. Yet, there are those who would rather choose their own path instead of following the one Jesus laid out for us. In Matthew chapter 7 verse 1, the good book reads, “Judge not, that ye be not judged.” Many “Christians” like to cast judgment on transgender people. Here it clearly states to not judge any other person.
Isn’t that what’s going on with all the anti-transgender laws being pushed by the political party that uses Christian faith as justification on its policies? Judging other humans while trying to dehumanize the person and their wellbeing? We on the other side believe in Christ, too. We believe that Jesus is the reason for the season. We are also trying hard to live as closely as we can with what the Bible teaches. We are not judging any person. Therefore, we support laws like the Fairness Act which has bipartisan support. We just need to get more support to ensure we can pass the bill. Gov. Jim Justice already said that he would sign the bill if it gets to his desk.
Call your representatives in Charleston today. Encourage them to be a co-sponsor of this great bill, the Fairness Act. Email them, too. The more we can encourage our representation in Charleston to sign on to the Fairness Act, the quicker we can help all West Virginians with the opportunities that many of us are accustom to including going to church on Sundays and becoming better Christians.
