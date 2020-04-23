As we continue to feel the many effects of COVID-19 and the changes in our lives to protect ourselves, our families and friends and our fellow West Virginians, I believe that we have a reached a point where the good news that inspires and motivates us can become harder to find, but the bad news that can depress and demotivate us seems to be everywhere. One person who was featured recently in the pages of this newspaper was Julian Saad, whose grocery store near Ritter Park, Julian’s Market, was equal parts community hub for its neighborhood and time machine to a time when mom-and-pop grocery stores were far more common.
The news involving Julian Saad was not good news. It was the announcement that his grocery store was closing “indefinitely.” That makes you wonder if Julian’s Market has closed its doors forever. As someone who lives not far from this grocery store, I enjoyed shopping there, where you could cover every inch of the store in a handful of minutes due to its smaller size, but also see my friend, Julian Saad.
So, I would ask that you also reflect on the good news that is Julian Saad. He and his family operated this store and continue to operate many others in our city, and their generosity and kindness is well known to many of us. I would also suggest that Julian, by example, inspires many future generations of businesspeople, both through employment and example. While Julian’s Market may not reopen, Julian Saad’s mark on our region’s private sector is worth recognizing and celebrating.
As a community, we need to remember the hard work of Julian Saad and the importance of those in business, both in good times and in bad.
Bill Bissett
President and CEO
Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce